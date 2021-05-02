Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 235,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

