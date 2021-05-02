United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.77

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $30.16. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 4,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

