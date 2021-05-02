Wells Fargo & Company Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $275.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.
AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
