Wells Fargo & Company Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $275.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

