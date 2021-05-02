BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BTRS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

BTRS stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

