BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 27.5% in April

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 995,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BLFS opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $532,096.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,944 shares of company stock worth $10,985,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

