Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.