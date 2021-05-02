Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASC. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

