Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.