Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 357 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3,570.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total value of $1,648,197.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $237.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

