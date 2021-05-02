358 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $217.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.21 and its 200-day moving average is $218.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $116.46 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

