Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

