Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.73 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 126,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.44 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

