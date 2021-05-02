Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 35,704 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

