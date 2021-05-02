Raymond James Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $106,950,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after acquiring an additional 582,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

