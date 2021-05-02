Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 17,244 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Masimo worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masimo by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $232.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.22 and its 200 day moving average is $250.07. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

