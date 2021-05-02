Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 196,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the period.

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

