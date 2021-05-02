Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

