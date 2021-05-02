TD Securities Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $69.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Nutrien stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

