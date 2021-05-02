Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.40. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

