Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NLTX. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,297 shares of company stock worth $312,714. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $346,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

