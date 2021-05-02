Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $135.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

