Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $130.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

