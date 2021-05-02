Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $335.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

