Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 5,588 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.76. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

