Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 26,945 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

