The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

