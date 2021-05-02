Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $230.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

