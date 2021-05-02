Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 251 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

