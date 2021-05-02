Whittier Trust Co. Has $455,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,337,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000.

VAW stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $160.04. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $183.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

