iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $147.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

