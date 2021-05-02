Whittier Trust Co. Sells 10,653 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

