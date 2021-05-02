Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 196,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17,003.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter.

DVYE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

