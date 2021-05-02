BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

