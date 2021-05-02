Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

