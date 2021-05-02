Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.15 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

