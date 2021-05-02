Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 2,500 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $452,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $804.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

