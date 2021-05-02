Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

