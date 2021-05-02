Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $185.30.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.