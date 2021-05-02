Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,395 Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFIU opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

