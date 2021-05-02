27,728 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 98.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

