iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

