VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,262,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,285,000.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $92.94.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

