Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $214.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

