EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

EVERTEC stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $42.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

