Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

