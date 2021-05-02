GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $376.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $388.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.90 and a 200-day moving average of $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

