GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 180,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

