GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

EWN opened at $48.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

