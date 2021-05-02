Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 558,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,124.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,119 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.