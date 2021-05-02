Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 23,836 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

